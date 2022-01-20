National Bank Financial Raises Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target to C$17.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

SGML stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.27. 5,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,629. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88. Sigma Lithium has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $12.30.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,844,000.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

