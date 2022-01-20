National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 80,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,241. National Bank has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Get National Bank alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $222,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the third quarter valued at $273,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.