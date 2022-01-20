National Bankshares Boosts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$45.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.33% from the company’s previous close.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 price objective on CAE and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.89.

CAE stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.84. 288,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,204. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.87. CAE has a 12 month low of C$27.72 and a 12 month high of C$42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$10.09 billion and a PE ratio of 71.74.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$907.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

