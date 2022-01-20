National Bankshares Boosts Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$26.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HRX. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE HRX traded up C$0.43 on Thursday, reaching C$17.60. 10,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,875. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of C$12.45 and a 12 month high of C$19.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.95. The company has a market cap of C$629.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$131.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. Analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.1000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

