National Instruments (NATI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. National Instruments has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.470-$0.610 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.47-0.61 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NATI opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 100.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.01%.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 61.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

