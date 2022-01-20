National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Downgraded by Bank of America

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

NYSE NNN traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $44.82. 21,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,983. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,853,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 17,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

