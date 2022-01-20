Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.83. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 15,730 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $139.39 million, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

