Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.95. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 66,687 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $314.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.70.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

