Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.61 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $15.61 million and $27,143.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003014 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00016373 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010311 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,664,782 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

