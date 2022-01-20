NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.21 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report $121.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.20 million and the lowest is $119.90 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $118.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $473.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.56 million to $475.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $477.56 million, with estimates ranging from $475.50 million to $481.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,265 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBTB stock opened at $40.35 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.