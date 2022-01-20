Neblio Price Tops $0.77 on Top Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001773 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $14.26 million and approximately $252,390.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neblio has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00031369 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00017658 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004750 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,899,005 coins and its circulating supply is 18,593,025 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

