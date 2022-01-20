Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Update

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 187,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Nelnet alerts:

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $706,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Nelnet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,564,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Nelnet by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nelnet stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,393. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.01. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $67.93 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 61.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.48%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.