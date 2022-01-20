Neo Price Tops $21.91 on Major Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Neo has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $21.91 or 0.00056288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $101.89 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00057566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

