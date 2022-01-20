NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.76 Million

Analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce sales of $127.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.49 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $126.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $484.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.09 million to $486.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $555.45 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $575.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

In other news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.