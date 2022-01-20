Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $408.12

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $408.12 and last traded at $409.00, with a volume of 422961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $515.86.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.06.

The firm has a market cap of $225.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,184,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

