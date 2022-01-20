Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX traded down $7.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $508.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,023,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,800. Netflix has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $605.55 and its 200-day moving average is $590.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $225.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.06.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Netflix stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

