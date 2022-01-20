NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.05. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 15,835 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 million, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.89.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 2.24%.

In other news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

