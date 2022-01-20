Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NML stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.45. 19,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,617. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -227.59%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

