Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.93. 21,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,365. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 36.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

