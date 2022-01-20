Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NBO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.08. 7,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,118. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

In other news, insider Bradley Tank sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $35,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 5,003 shares of company stock valued at $64,038 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 37,121 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

