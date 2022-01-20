New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Down 4.3%

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 240,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 152,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of New Age Metals from C$0.39 to C$0.38 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$23.11 million and a PE ratio of -22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

