Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up about 1.8% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tobam owned approximately 0.10% of Newmont worth $43,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 6.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 5.3% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2.9% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.96. 491,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,720,689. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.