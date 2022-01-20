Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Bought by Oslo Asset Management AS

Oslo Asset Management AS increased its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Newpark Resources makes up 5.4% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oslo Asset Management AS owned approximately 1.78% of Newpark Resources worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 614.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 72,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Newpark Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 991,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 47,533 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 148,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Shares of Newpark Resources stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,154. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $332.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.