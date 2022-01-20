News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in News by 2,486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in News by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in News by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.74. 165,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,715. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.39. News has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that News will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWSA. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

