Newton (NEW) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $26.73 million and $6.50 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00057566 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.95 or 0.07363793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00061594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,888.66 or 0.99920772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00065061 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.