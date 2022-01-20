NEXT Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, NEXT has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT has a market capitalization of $660,862.40 and $466.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.43 or 0.00327678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001090 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000833 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003485 BTC.

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

