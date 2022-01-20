Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$14.50 target price on the stock.

CVE NXR.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.09. 80,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,561. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.09. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$1.09 and a twelve month high of C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The stock has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.