Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$14.50 target price on the stock.
CVE NXR.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.09. 80,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,561. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.09. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$1.09 and a twelve month high of C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The stock has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33.
Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
