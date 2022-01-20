Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.