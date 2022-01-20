NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.76

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 9391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

NGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,350. 45.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

