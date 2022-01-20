Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.66. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 2,558 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $148.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

In other news, Director Brendan Joseph Keating purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $142,522. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicholas Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,379,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 201,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.