Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

NCBS traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.56. The company had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,834. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $68,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver Pierce Smith purchased 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.43 per share, with a total value of $99,884.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth $212,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

