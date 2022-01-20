Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.
NCBS traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.56. The company had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,834. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $68,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver Pierce Smith purchased 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.43 per share, with a total value of $99,884.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth $212,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nicolet Bankshares
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.