NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,812 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NIKE by 2,853.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.13.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.23. 112,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $232.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

