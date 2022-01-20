Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,394 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Fortinet by 4.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,161. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.68.

Fortinet stock opened at $307.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.85. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.63 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

