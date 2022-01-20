Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 6,845 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $838,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $166.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.23.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

