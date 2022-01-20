Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,063 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $6,902,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.61 and its 200 day moving average is $127.91.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

