Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,343 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average is $87.18. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

