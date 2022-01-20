Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 2,330 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $72.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

