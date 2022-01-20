Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 717 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 94.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 285,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after purchasing an additional 187,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 40.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 151,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $70,273,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

NYSE:EPAM opened at $493.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $333.68 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $625.29 and its 200 day moving average is $612.28.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.