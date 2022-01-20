Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 38.5% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carrier Global by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,065,000 after buying an additional 1,589,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.8% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $48.79 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

