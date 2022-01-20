Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.05 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $62.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

