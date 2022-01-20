Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.16 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after acquiring an additional 123,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after buying an additional 141,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,944,000 after buying an additional 95,516 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,206,000 after buying an additional 96,716 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.60.

TRV stock opened at $160.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $168.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day moving average of $156.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

