Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.35 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,697,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,950,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,708,000 after purchasing an additional 549,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after acquiring an additional 508,340 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

MPC stock opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $42.32 and a 1-year high of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

