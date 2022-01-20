Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.72 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,884 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $398,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Fastenal by 3.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,864,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,504 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 17.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.