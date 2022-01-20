Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after purchasing an additional 478,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Copart by 32.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Copart by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after buying an additional 877,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,559,000 after buying an additional 74,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,362,000 after buying an additional 343,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $131.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.16. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

