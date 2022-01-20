Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after acquiring an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,436,000 after acquiring an additional 243,328 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,085,000 after acquiring an additional 85,767 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,519,000 after acquiring an additional 102,594 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $198.41 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.57 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.44.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.