Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 978 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $153.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.20. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $1,091,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,233 shares of company stock worth $16,194,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

