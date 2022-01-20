Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 2,378 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,155,000 after buying an additional 117,844 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after buying an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $312.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.76 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.