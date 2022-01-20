NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 130,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

NYSE NL traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $6.93. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,667. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $338.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.19.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). NL Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NL Industries’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NL Industries by 72.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NL Industries during the third quarter valued at $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NL Industries by 381.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in NL Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

