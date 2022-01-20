nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Short Interest Update

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,800 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 199,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,179 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 7,125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 363,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,554,000 after acquiring an additional 192,351 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,089. The company has a market cap of $894.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.