Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading 8.3% Higher

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB) shares traded up 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 545,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 311,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 16.28 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$17.88 million and a PE ratio of 3.42.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, chromium, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal properties include the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 72,000 hectares located in Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario; and Holdsworth property comprising 19 contiguous patented mining claims covering an area of 304 hectares situated to the northeast of Wawa, Ontario.

